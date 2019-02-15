Matthew Wright reveals why he could never do Strictly – watch video The TV star spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Matthew Wright may be known as the long-time host of The Wright Stuff, but would the TV star ever consider twirling around the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor? New dad Matthew, 53, has opened up to HELLO!, revealing that he could not physically compete in the dance show due to his medical history. "I don't think I could," he said. "I've had spinal surgery and anything involving lifting would be a bad idea, in fact in the jungle sleeping in the camp beds almost killed me." His wife Amelia added: "[It's a] shame, because you really can dance…"

Watch the exclusive video below: