Princess Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith brands Meghan Markle a 'stick in the spokes' for the royal family

In a recent and provocative entrance into the Celebrity Big Brother house, Gary Goldsmith, Princess Kate's uncle, did not hold back his opinions, particularly about Meghan Markle, whom he described as a "stick in the spokes" for the royal family.

His comments have since sparked a wave of discussions regarding the dynamics within the British royal family, the media's portrayal of its members, and the public's perception thereof.

Upon his arrival, Gary sought to reassure viewers and the royal family that he would remain cautious and respectful in his discussions about the family, claiming he could be trusted not to embarrass them.

"I love my family, and they know they can trust me. My heart's in the right place with the family. I genuinely love them and respect what they do. I'm a royalist at heart," he assured in his final interview before joining the show.

Gary Goldsmith enters the Celebrity Big Brother household

However, when prompted by Louis Walsh about whether he had met Meghan Markle, Gary's response highlighted a perceived shift in the royal dynamic.

"Harry was really, really loved. And when it was just Kate, William, and Harry, they were so comfortable together. Then suddenly, this extra dynamic comes in, puts a stick in the spokes. It creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think is there and rewrites history, claiming they’re unhappy with us. I just don’t think that’s fair," he elaborated.

© Getty Gary said Meghan was a 'stick in the spokes' for the royal family

Gary further criticized Meghan and Harry's public revelations about their experiences within the royal family.

"You can't just throw your family under the bus, write books about it, and then expect everything to be okay, to be invited round for Christmas as if nothing happened," he remarked, encapsulating his views on the couple's actions and their impact on family relations.

© Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock Gary Goldsmith

Engaging Sharon Osbourne in the conversation, he inquired about the American perspective on Harry and Meghan's saga.

Sharon reflected, "At first, America embraced them wholly. But over time, interest has dwindled. Some of their ventures haven't been received as expected. It's a mixed bag now."

© Ray Burmiston Gary Goldsmith on Celebrity Big Brother

Gary didn't limit his comments to Meghan Markle. He praised Princess Kate, his niece, for her role and influence within the royal family. "Kate is just exceptional. She needs space right now, and the public should give her that. She's the number one royal for a reason," he expressed, highlighting her importance and appeal to the public.

Despite his past controversies, including a conviction for assault, Goldsmith appeared on the show with the intention of showing a different side of himself to the public.

"I'm not the villain some make me out to be. I want to show everyone the real Gary Goldsmith. Sure, I've made mistakes, but who hasn't? I'm here to have a good time and maybe even win this thing," he declared, showcasing his ambition and desire for redemption in the public eye.

