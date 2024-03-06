Princess Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith says Prince Harry should be stripped of royal title

Princess Kate's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has ignited a royal controversy with his outspoken remarks on Celebrity Big Brother, advocating for Prince Harry to be stripped of his royal title during Wednesday night’s episode of the popular ITV show.

The discussion, rich with candid opinions, shed light on the deep fractures within the royal family, as seen through the eyes of Kate Middleton's uncle.

In a poignant conversation with television presenter Fern Britton, Gary opened up about the complexities of the royal family's dynamics, especially focusing on the strained relationship between Princes William and Harry.

Fern speculated on the burdens shouldered by William, stating: "William must be furious now to have the weight of it all," referencing the increased responsibilities in the wake of their father, King Charles', health challenges.

Gary Goldsmith enters the Celebrity Big Brother household

She went on to commend William's efforts to modernize and unite the royal family, saying, "He's done an amazing job. That horrible situation."

Gary echoed Fern's concerns but went a step further in his critique, specifically targeting Prince Harry.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan

"I genuinely think they should take the titles away," he stated, indicating a bold stance on Harry's position within the royal hierarchy.

This marked a notable escalation in Gary's public discourse, having already criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the previous night for what he viewed as disloyalty to the royal family.

© Getty Gary Goldsmith, uncle of Pippa Middleton, arrives at St Mark's church in Englefield, Berkshire, with his daughter Tallulah for the wedding of Pippa Middleton

Gary argued, "Harry couldn’t 'throw your family under the bus' referring to his memoir Spare and 'expect to be invited round for Christmas.'"

Gary's criticisms of Meghan Markle's impact on the family were equally blunt, suggesting her entrance introduced a disruptive dynamic.

Gary is Carole Middleton's brother

“Meghan’s entrance into the family...puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama," he opined, highlighting the challenges faced by the royals in adapting to new familial elements.

Despite Gary's controversial past, including a conviction for assaulting his fourth wife and a history of substance misuse, he has become an unexpectedly vocal defender of the royal family's image, particularly in light of criticisms aired in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.

© Ray Burmiston Gary Goldsmith on Celebrity Big Brother

"I’m particularly appalled by his vile confection of half-truths and complete fabrications because Kate is my adored niece," Gary expressed, taking a personal affront to the allegations made in the memoir.

Gary's insights into the royal family's internal struggles were not limited to critiques. Speaking to Sharon Osbourne, he reflected on the potential for reconciliation, hinting at a forgiving British public.

"At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang – he might need to. I think we’re a very forgiving nation, I think everyone would give him a chance," he shared, suggesting a path forward for Prince Harry.

LISTEN: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan on using their new website