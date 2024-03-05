Celebrity Big Brother viewers saying same thing about Princess Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith as he faces eviction

Celebrity Big Brother returned to our screens for the first time in six years on Monday night, which saw AJ Odudu and Will Best introduce viewers to a whole new host of famous faces.

One housemate who sparked division amongst fans of the show was Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of Princess Kate.

As he met AJ and Will on the stage ahead of going into the house, the London businessman was asked: "The nation needs to know, will Kate be watching?"

© Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock Gary Goldsmith went into the Big Brother house on Monday

He replied: "If she is it will be behind a sofa, I guess."

In a pre-recorded video ahead of his entrance, Gary referred to his niece as "simply perfect" and also shared the reason why he decided to sign up for the ITV show.

"We all like to be liked; this is a great opportunity to show anyone who cares the 'real me', the fun, caring and devilish 'me', not the villain I'm often portrayed in the press.

© Getty Gary said his niece, Princess Kate, would be watching from behind a sofa

"Also, as I fast approach 60, I want to say 'yes' to most things put in front of me."

He also said that he's keen to "put the record straight" for those who have pegged him as a "bad boy."

Gary didn't have much of a chance to settle into the house before it was revealed that he, along with Zeze Millz and David Potts, were in danger of facing the public vote.

© Getty Gary and his daughter Tallulah attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton in 2017

Sharon Osbourne, who was the first housemate to enter, was given the secret task of selecting the contestants who made "the worst first impression".

Sharing her reason for choosing Gary, the former X-Factor star said: "Gary, I think, is very nervous and I don't think he is comfortable yet."

It seems Sharon wasn't the only one who questioned whether Gary should be in the house.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Why is it called Celebrity Big Brother when Gary is not," while another added: "Gary seemed so out of place compared to the other housemates, every interaction seemed so awkward. He hadn't got anything to show outside of being Kate's uncle."

© Getty Gary pictured with his wife Julie-Ann Brown

A third person commented: "Hoping @MrsSOsbourne and @LouisWalshXFact vote Gary out first. Nobody can explain what he's done off his own back to be a celebrity."

For those who don't know, Gary is related to Princess Kate as the younger brother of her mother, Carole Middleton.

A self-made millionaire, Gary made his money building an IT recruitment business, Computer Futures, in which he had shares.

It's safe to say that he's had a fairly chequered past, having been caught up in several scandals over the years, including being pictured with drugs in Ibiza in 2009.

Then in 2017, a public court case saw Gary fined and given a community order after admitting he assaulted his fourth wife, Julie-Ann, in a drunken argument that took place outside their central London home.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday 5 March on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.