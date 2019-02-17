Who is Dancing on Ice's Jane Danson? Jane has been in Corrie for nearly 22 years!

The Dancing on Ice competition is really heating up, with Coronation Street star Jane Danson still giving it her all. The actress has really grown in confidence since first stepping onto the rink at the start of the year, despite taking a painful looking tumble earlier in February. As Jane continues to skate her way to the final, let's find out everything you need to know about one of Corrie's much-loved actresses.

Who is Coronation Street star Jane Danson?

Jane Danson is a Mancunian actress best known for her role as Leanne Battersby in Coronation Street. She made her TV debut on children's television drama Children's Ward in 1995 when she was 17 years old. She then appeared in shows such as Hetty Wainthropp Investigates and The Grand. But her big break came in 1997 when she was cast as Leanne Battersby in Coronation Street. She left in 2000, then returned in 2004. In early 2006, she briefly left the soap at the end of July for maternity leave. Jane is currently wowing audiences on Dancing on Ice.

Jane on Dancing on Ice

Who is Jane Danson married to?

Jane's husband is actor Robert Beck, who she met at the first ever British Soap Awards in 1999. Jane and Robert married in 2005 in Lancashire in a festive ceremony on 10 December. Robert has played roles in hit shows including Brookside, Emmerdale and Waterloo Road. He even had a short stint in Coronation Street in 2008. Today, Dancing on Ice fans will spot him sitting in the audience while he cheers on Jane.

What is Jane Danson's age?

Jane was born on 8 November 1978, which means she turns 41 this year.

Does Jane Danson have children?

Jane Danson and her husband Robert have two sons together: Harry, aged 13, and Sam, aged ten.

Who is Jane Danson's Dancing on Ice partner?

Jane is skating in the competition with her partner Sylvain Longchambon. The pair already had a prior connection, as Sylvain is married to Jane's friend and Corrie co-star Samia Longchambon. Samia and Jane have worked together for nearly two decades, with Jane first joining the cobbles in 1997, and Samia joining three years later in 2000. Samia invited Jane and Robert to her wedding with Sylvain in August 2016, having met on the ITV skating show six years ago.

