Tamzin Outhwaite and daughter left in tears after being denied entry into India The EastEnders actress sat crying in immigration

EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite and her daughter Flo had a less than ideal start to the February half term break over the weekend when they were denied entry into India. The pair arrived in Goa for a family yoga retreat, but after a mix-up with Tamzin's visa, they were left in tears at immigration. Tamzin, 48, tweeted: "My 10 yr old and I have just been refused entry into India due to my visa, which was still valid, but apparently a passport stamp in Mumbai to get a connecting flight to London at New Year, counts as entry.

"We both sat crying in immigration at Goa airport but nobody died and after another 9hr flight we are back in Blighty! Only having one week for a mother/daughter healing holiday after a difficult year means we are now looking for a new trip. It won't be a family yoga retreat but a bonding trip will suffice."

Tamzin had a problem with her visa

Tamzin went on to say how proud she was of her young daughter, who feared that she would be separated from her mum at the airport. "I feel very proud of my daughter, who cried, as I did, but was mostly worried that we may be separated like families in the U.S, as her visa was valid but mine not. Fortunately we are home. In a country I feel lucky and proud to live in."

The actress also explained that she and Flo had packed clothes to give to children on the streets and in slums. "We have come home with it all!! Next time," she tweeted. Fans of the soap star and her celebrity friends reached out to Tamzin, with Dawn O'Porter suggesting they visit her in LA. "I offered up LA as many family members are there right now but she is adamant it's a mother/daughter bonding trip... thank you Dawn you sweetie," Tamzin replied.

Former EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin tweeted, "That's a nightmare Tam," while The Catherine Tate Show actress Ella Kenion posted: "Oh love! Hope you've found somewhere lovely for mother/daughter half term. So sorry. What a performance. Good girl Flo not sure my little (same age) would have been as accepting."

