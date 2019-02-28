Where is Masterchef 2019 filmed? Find out where Masterchef is filmed

Fans of Masterchef have been loving some of the series' amazing creations this series – but how much do they really know about the show? The series, which follows contestants attempting to prove themselves as the best amateur chefs in the country by impressing Gregg Wallace and John Torode. So where are these budding chefs competing? Find out where Masterchef is filmed here…

Filming takes place at 3 Mills Studios

Although the series has changed spots a few times, and was originally filmed at the Maidstone Studios in Kent from 1990 to 2001 before moving to City University's Bastwick Street Halls of Residence from 2005 to 2011 and then to the Ram Brewery in Wandsworth from 2011 to 2014. However, the show eventually settled down at 3 Mills Studios in East London, where it has been stationed since 2014. The former distillery isn't only used for Masterchef, and eagle-eyed fans might well have spotted the same venue used for Million Pound Drop and Gordon Ramsey: Cookalong Live.

The latest episode of the hit cooking show saw seven more potential champions attempting to impress Gregg and John by inventing a dish from the MasterChef Market, which is stocked full of food from meat to vegetables, nuts and diary. After judging the seven dishes, the judges chose four cooks to stay on for their place in the quarter-final. In another challenge, they had to create a two-course meal to impress the judges along with special guests including 2016's MasterChef finalists Jack Layer and Billy Wright and 2011 contestant Elizabeth Haigh. Some of the 56 hopefuls in the series so far have included Guernsey lawyer Lisa, curator Tim from London, nurse Devina who was born in Mauritius and mum-of-two Maria.

