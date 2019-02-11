Everything you need to know about MasterChef UK 2019 The show is back on our screens on Monday

MasterChef fans can rejoice! The new series of the popular cooking show is back on screens on Monday 11 February, with celebrity judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace returning. Contestants will be cooking up a storm and there's a promise of much drama and excitement in the fifteenth series of the show. Read on for everything you need to know…

When does it start?

MasterChef UK returns on Monday 11 February on BBC One at 9pm. There are a total of 24 episodes, with the next few scheduled for Wednesday 13 February at 8pm, Friday 15 February at 9pm, and then the following Wednesday 20 February at 8pm, Thursday 21 February at 8pm and Friday 22 February at 9pm.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace return to the judging table

Who are the judges?

John Torode and Gregg Wallace return to the judging table on the hunt for the next MasterChef champion. The pair have fronted the show since its beginning in 2005.

MORE: John Torode engaged to Lisa Faulkner

Who are the contestants?

A total of 56 amateur cooks are competing in this year's series, over four weeks of heats. We won't meet the contestants until the first episode, but some of the hopefuls include Guernsey lawyer Lisa, curator Tim from London, nurse Devina who was born in Mauritius and mum-of-two Maria.

Contestants on the first episode

What can we expect from the first episode?

In this first episode, seven contestants need to pull out all the stops to prove to judges John and Gregg that they have the potential to rise above the rest. Their challenge is to invent and cook one dish using anything from the MasterChef Market, which is stocked full of the best-quality produce from across the world, including meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, nuts, pulses, grains and dairy.

MORE: Gregg Wallace shares gorgeous photo of pregnant wife Anne-Marie

The contestants will have an hour and 10 minutes to prepare their dish and wow the judges. John and Gregg will then decide which four cooks are good enough to stay in the competition, while the other three will be sent straight home.

MasterChef finalists Nawamin Pinpathomrat, David Crichton and MasterChef champion Kenny Tutt will judge

The four remaining cooks then have one more challenge to make it to the quarter-final. They must cook two courses that will excite not just John and Gregg, but also some very special guests. Some of MasterChef's most-inspiring winners, finalists and contestants will return to judge the food, and in this heat, the honour falls on MasterChef finalists Nawamin Pinpathomrat, David Crichton and 2018 MasterChef champion Kenny Tutt. Three out of the four contestants will then go through to Friday's quarter-final.