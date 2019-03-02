Is Endeavour's Shaun Evans in a relationship? Shaun is currently starring as Endeavour Morse in the ITV crime drama

Endeavour is back on our screens with the incredible Shaun Evans playing the title role of Endeavour Morse in the hit ITV drama – but how much do you know about the man behind the moustache? Here's everything you need to know about the actor, from his acting career so far to whether he is in a relationship or not…

Shaun was born on 6 March 1980 in Liverpool, and has Irish parents. After deciding on a career in acting, the star trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama before going onto star in Channel 4's Teachers and The Virgin Queen. Throughout his career he has also appeared in more than his fair share of crime drama, including Whitechapel, Ashes to Ashes and Inspector George Gently, giving him good practise before landing his breakthrough role as Endeavour!

Speaking about going into his career as an actor, he told the Express: "It's hard to describe, but I never thought I could make a career out of it. And I still really don't. You know, sometimes you earn a lump sum, sometimes you earn nothing. I think it's a falsehood to think you can have some kind of plan. Acting isn't like that, it's more vocational I think."

Although we know everything about Shaun's acting career, the star does tend to keep his personal life deeply private, and it is not currently clear whether he is in a relationship or not. He also isn't officially on any social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. However, Shaun was previously in a relationship with Andrea Corr from The Corrs, and the pair first stepped out together in 2003 before calling it quits four years later.

He has since kept his relationships private, though he has previously joked about having a "crush" on Patti Smith after the American singer revealed that she enjoyed watching Endeavour. He told Belfast Telegraph: "I've got the biggest crush on Patti Smith. I find her really inspiring. Her photographs are incredible, the poetry that she writes, and just her way of living. I'm totally gushing now, but as soon as I finished one of her books, I started it again, because I was so intoxicated with the atmosphere of it. She's something else."