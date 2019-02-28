Strictly star Kevin Clifton reveals exciting TV plans with Susan Calman We can't wait!

Kevin Clifton and Susan Calman have without a doubt been one of Strictly Come Dancing's favourite dance duos, having been teamed up together for the 2017 series of the show. Since meeting on the dance floor, the pair have remained the best of friends, and now even have plans to go into business together! Talking to HELLO!, Kevin revealed: "I am working with Susan Calman, we have this idea for a script that we want to make into a TV drama. She's wicked. I just get on with her so well." Susan thinks just as highly as Kevin, and recently went to watch him perform in Rock of Ages when the show came to her hometown of Glasgow.

Kevin Clifton and Susan Calman hope to go into business together

At the beginning of the year, Kevin delighted fans after getting a tattoo live on air during a television appearance on This Morning. The dancer did so to pay special tribute to Susan, choosing the words "I love Glasgow" inked on his foot. Kevin explained that he and Susan had promised to get matching tattoos whilst competing on the 2017 series of Strictly. Unlike his dance partner, Kevin revealed that he hadn't followed through. He said at the time: "Well, Susan Calman said live on air on Strictly – because we didn't think we were going to make it as far as Blackpool at the time – she said, 'If we make it to Blackpool, then I'm going to get a tattoo saying 'I love Grimsby' on my foot.' I foolishly said, 'Well, if you do that, I'll get 'I love Glasgow' as a tattoo.' We made this pact. But Susan was so brilliant and everyone loved her that we made it to Blackpool!" Last year, the comedian delighted fans by unveiling her "I love Grimsby" (Kevin's hometown) tattoo.

The pair met after being partnered on Strictly in 2017

As well as working with Susan, Kevin also has plans to start a production company with his sister, former Strictly pro Joanne Clifton. The star is also busy touring the country as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages, and will soon be getting back to dancing on stage with leading ballroom show Burn the Floor. Kevin admitted to HELLO! that Burn the Floor – which he began dancing in back in 2008 – actually saved him from giving up dancing altogether. He said: "It sort of saved my whole dancing career really. I was in the zone at the time where I was going to quit ballroom dancing as I was quitting the competition world and I had grown out of love with that. And I thought I had fallen out of love with ballroom dancing."

