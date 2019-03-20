Fans shocked by twist on last night's Great British Bake Off Welcome Little Narstie to the tent!

Great British Bake Off fans have been enjoying the Stand Up to Cancer celebrity special of the popular show, but disaster struck on Tuesday when contestant Big Narstie was taken ill before the final challenge and was unable to compete. Explaining the situation, Noel Fielding said: ""There's been a development overnight. Unfortunately, Big Narstie can’t be with us today as he's a little bit unwell, but he will be replaced by another baker. It's a seamless swap, don't worry." Viewers were delighted when it was revealed that the show's co-presenter Sandi Toksvig stepped into the rapper's shoes to do some baking of her own!

Big Narstie was taken ill

Sandi hilariously saw the other side of the show as she was badgered by her co-presenter, Noel Fielding, and psyched out by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as she took to the Showstopper challenge – which was a self-portrait made out of cake. Chatting about her bake, she said: "Two years of presenting and I've obviously learned nothing apart from saying 'ganache' with confidence." Speaking about her experience afterwards, she added: "I think the important thing is that I don't think people will notice that Big Narstie wasn't there. I think in a way, I became Big Narstie."

While Sandi's fellow bakers were jokily less than impressed that she stepped up, with Johnny Vegas saying: "I'll be really, really upset if Sandi plays a blinder," fans were thrilled that Sandi had decided to help and bake, with one writing: "This is the greatest moment in television history. Ever," while another added: "Another great program. Well done @sanditoksvig. You're a star." 2018 Bake Off winner Rahul also congratulated her, writing: "Congrats @sanditoksvig! A handshake and hug! It is an amazing cake. Would love to have the recipe."

