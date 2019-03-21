The REAL reason this Coronation Street character was killed off Warning, Coronation Street spoilers ahead!

Coronation Street fans were left in shock when it was revealed that Rana was the person trapped following the factory roof collapse, and died while trapped under the rubble moments after marrying her fiancee, Kate. Bhavna Limbachia, who plays Rana, opened up about her decision to leave the popular soap and revealed that it was her decision to have her killed off, explaining: "When I told Kate Oates and Iain McLeod that I wanted to leave the show to try other things, it was my decision and my choice for Rana to die because it was the only fitting end to the character."

Rana was killed off in the factory roof collapse

She continued: "Kate and Rana had fought so hard to be together and they had been through thick and thin together. I believe their love was so pure as two souls that there was no way that Rana was just going to have a change of heart, hop in a cab and leave. I felt that if they were to be separated, they had to be torn apart and it couldn’t have been their decision. The only way to go was if Rana were to die. Rana would never leave Kate, ever."

Fans were devastated by the turn of events, which saw Kate and Rana's wedding day turn into a tragedy. One person wrote: "RANA IS DEAD! I’M SOBBING RIGHT NOW! MY HEART IS BREAKING!" Another person added: "That’s was absolutely heartbreaking. I'm was on my the sofa for the final part and tears came pouring down my eyes." A third person added: "As devastated as I am, I cannot fault the acting of both @Faye_Brookes and @BhavnaLimbachia. They have been fantastic to watch. We've laughed with them, we've cried with them, and cried some more after tonight! But my God have they done a fabulous job! Rana will be missed so much."

