Married at First Sight star reveals cancer diagnosis

Married at First Sight star Nic Jovanovic has revealed that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer while filming the popular Australian version of the reality show. The reality show contestant, who wed Cyrell after meeting her for the first time on the show, revealed that he delayed treatment to finish the series, but has since thankfully been told he is cancer free.

Speaking to Nine Honey, he revealed that he had received treatment for testicular cancer once before, and said: "You think being that young and having dealt with it once, surely that's it. And then over Christmas I was having a shower and I was sort of having a feel as you do, as most men should do. I also noticed a small semi-hard kind of lump at the end of my left testicle. Four years later … there was so much going on in my life, for it to come back, I'm still in shock that it came back."

Nic spoke candidly about his experience in order to encourage other to check themselves for signs of cancer, explaining: "Nurses approaching me in confusion knowing my story from watching the show … but unaware why I am back again… I just want men out there, even females… if something doesn't feel right it’s for a reason. Just check. What's the harm? It doesn't affect your ego." Although Nic remained for the filming of Married at First Sight, his marriage to Cyrell was not to be, and the pair ended their romance ahead of the final commitment ceremony. Speaking about their split while dealing with his illness, Nic told TV Week: "I know whatever I'm going through has nothing to do with our relationship and the show, but it's disappointing. I've got enough to deal with. After chemo I was exhausted. My body was shutting down and I've had to deal with her."

