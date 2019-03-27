Documentary on Ant McPartlin's 'year from hell' to air Peter Andre opened up about the show in his column

Peter Andre has revealed that he will be presenting a documentary that looks at Ant McPartlin's difficult year in 2018, where he was arrested for drink driving after causing a car crash. The Britain's Got Talent presenter later took a prolonged break from work. Speaking about the upcoming Channel 5 documentary, The Comeback of Ant McPartlin, Peter wrote in his NEW! Magazine column: "I can't give too much away because I don't know what will make the final cut, but it's basically about the pressures of the industry and the trials and tribulations facing Ant following his drink-driving arrest and rehab stint."

The documentary will also feature different celebrities who will discuss their own experiences of going through difficult periods of time. Speaking about the show, a Channel 5 spokeswoman told HELLO!: "This film celebrates the return of one of our most loved TV stars and examines how the pressures of celebrity took their toll on Ant in a year where he faced tough personal and professional challenges. Through interviews with experts who are uniquely placed to understand his struggles, and celebrities who have also suffered from intense scrutiny of their private lives, the film offers insight into Ant’s world and how he has fought back to reclaim his place as one half of Britain’s favourite entertainment double act."

Ant and his presenting partner, Declan Donnelly, have been filming the latest series of Britain's Got Talent in recent months, and the show, which will air on Saturday 6 April, will mark Ant's official return to television after taking most of 2018 off. Speaking about his friendship with Dec following the incident, Ant told The Sun: "He's angry, of course he's angry. But it's justified and I understood it. Underneath all of that is love and still is love. And that's what we talked about more than anything." He added: "I saw Dec the day after the crash and we didn't even speak work. It wasn't about that. It was about, 'How are you?' I said: 'I'm not right.' You know, mentally I wasn't in a good place."

