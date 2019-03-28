Chris Evans reveals devastating Strictly Come Dancing news The star confirmed he was taking part on The One Show

Chris Evans delighted fans earlier this year after confirming that he was taking part in Strictly Come Dancing's 2019 series. However, the Virgin Radio Breakfast Show DJ has since thrown his involvement into doubt after revealing that he was struggling with a knee injury. Chatting on his radio show on Wednesday, he said: "I've got an issue with my left knee' I've got a serious issue with my left knee. Vassos' mate, the super knee doctor, is inspecting my knee before Friday. Honestly it's true!"

The star was chatting to Anton Du Beke, who joked that he could design choreography to hide Chris' injury. He said: "You've committed to it. Don't worry about your left knee, I'll lift you like I do with everyone else I've danced with, you'll be the same!" Chris previously confirmed that he was taking part in the show on The One Show back in December, saying: "I have said yes. Probably only because my wife would like to go every week. You'd know because you get a pair of tickets don't you?"

However, the TV personality has also admitted that he hasn't signed on the dotted line just yet, explaining: "I haven't signed, but I saw Joe the big boss Joe Wallis the commissioning editor. We had a cup of tea, he said are you up for it, this is what you need to know about it, this is the minimum, this is the maximum, it's not as easy as maybe you imagine it will be." The 52-year-old will certainly have his work cut out of him, as he will be performing on Strictly while doing this radio show and taking care of twin babies at him! Speaking about his babies shortly after their arrival in September, the dad-of-five said: "We've been up all night! We did go out and celebrate last night and we took the newborns with us – not the unborns – the newborns came out with us because it’s so cool when your new babies are less than a day old. The first 24 hours you can go round and say, 'They're still not a whole day old yet'. So we went out last night and had a house full."

