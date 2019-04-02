Sandi Toksvig makes 'soul destroying' mistake on Great British Bake Off At least you tried to help Sandi!

The Great British Bake Off has had its fair share of baking disasters, but Sandi Toksvig's error in Tuesday night's celebrity special episode takes the cake! According to Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who took part in the show for Stand Up to Cancer, Sandi was helping him with his bake when it accidentally smashed on the floor.

Sandi with celeb contestant Nicola Adams

Chatting about the situation, he said: "It's very soul destroying. I don't know whose fault it was. She said it was my fault. I didn't feel it was my fault." According to the presenter, Sandi was helping him flip his cake onto a cool rack when the tin slipped and fell onto the table. He said: "Sandi got hold of the bottom and she said, 'You get hold of the top' and of course it didn't work, because it's very hard to stay in sync with someone else as they turn it over. The whole thing fell apart and collapsed, it was a disaster."

This isn't the first time Sandi has tried to help out during the celebrity shows in recent weeks, as she also stepped in for Big Narstie after he was unable to compete in the Showstopper Challenge due to illness. As such, the presenter of the popular show donned a pinafore and gave baking a go herself using a banana bread recipe given to her by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. The star created a self-portrait cake of herself peering over a wall, and joked about the stress of baking in the tent. She said: "Two years of presenting and I've obviously learned nothing apart from saying 'ganache' with confidence." Speaking about her experience afterwards, she added: "I think the important thing is that I don't think people will notice that Big Narstie wasn't there. I think in a way, I became Big Narstie."

