Love Island's Dani Dyer reveals she is no longer on speaking terms with best pal Georgia Steel

Dani Dyer has revealed that she has had a fall out with her Love Island best pal, Georgia Steel, after she didn't attend the latter's 21st birthday party after needing an early night. The reality show star, who has been on a whirlwind book tour for the last few days, told Sunday Brunch: "We're not talking right now. I was so tired. I've literally been here, there and everywhere. She's not happy with me. We were meant to be going to see Drake next week and I don't think I'm invited. We'll see."

Dani opened up about her fall out with the Love Island star

Meanwhile, Georgia still appeared to have a lovely day after celebrating with reality show stars including Abi Clarke and Eyal Booker. On Instagram Stories, she said: "I'm with my besties and I feel so emotional. It feels like my wedding day. I'm just going to say a little message before I get too drunk. I'm so happy I'm with all my amazing, amazing friends. I'm so lucky. Friends are so important in life and I love them all."

Dani has been having a tough time recently after splitting from her boyfriend, Jack Fincham. The couple, who won Love Island together in 2018, called it a day after saying that they "weren't meant to be". Jack confirmed the news on Instagram Stories, writing: "There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore. We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness. We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but sometimes things aren't meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn't and that is life."

