Want to get paid to watch television on your sofa? Here is how to apply to be on Gogglebox… The dream job could be yours!

We all love watching TV from our sofas, so have you ever thought about actually getting paid to do just that? According to The Sun, each family on hit Channel 4 show Gogglebox is paid a monthly allowance of £1,500 to appear on our screens every week – they even get treated to a takeaway during filming – so how does one sign up to take part in it?

Well you are in luck because every series has at least two new families, which means Channel 4 are always looking for new cast members. And no, you don't actually have to film every single day of the week. Filming the hit show consists of two six-hour shifts a week.

Gogglebox families get a free takeaway everytime they film

Past Gogglebox stars have been told that the best way to apply is by emailing: applyforgogglebox@studiolambert.com . Alternatively, if you head to http://www.studiolambert.com/take-part.html, the page will show you which programmes are looking for participants, as well as giving you the opportunity to complete a form to register your interest with Studio Lambert to be considered for any future television shows. Current programmes on the page include Gogglesprogs, Tattoo Fixers and Naked Attraction!

As the hit television programme has gained popularity, the number of applicants have increased with everyone wanting a slice of the fame that others have achieved, but creator Stephen Lambert has revealed that this wasn't always the case. Speaking to Radio Times in 2015, the television producer explained that at the start he had to persuade the majority of families to be on the show: "Everybody on Gogglebox has been found and persuaded to be on the show and I think that's the key to why they are likeable and why the show works, because we get to know these people." At the time, the 60-year-old stated: "We've never advertised for people on Gogglebox."

Some Gogglebox stars have now become celebs

Stars that have become popular celebrities thanks to the show include Scarlett Moffatt, who went on to appear on I'm a Celebrity and Steph and Dom, who have had their own show commissioned. Starring on the show certainly brings rise to opportunities of making money that go beyond being an armchair critic. Do you still fancy going from sofa to stardom too?

