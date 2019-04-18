Jack Fincham reveals Danny Dyer's reaction to his split from daughter Dani Jack Fincham opened up about his split from Dani on Good Morning Britain

Jack Fincham has opened up about his split from Dani Dyer for the first time, and admitted that he hasn't spoken to her father, EastEnders star Danny Dyer, since the pair broke up. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the former pen salesperson explained: "Do you know what honestly, I'm always going to have a lot of love for her. We're on good terms. It just didn't work out." When asked about Danny's reaction, Jack replied: "I haven't spoken to him! Everything's all on good terms, honestly, it's just a shame."

Jack and Dani split in early April

Although he revealed that he doesn't think they would ever get back together, he admitted that he is still attracted to his ex-girlfriend and Love Island co-star, telling Kate Garraway: "Of course I still fancy her!" He also denied that the relationship was ever a 'showmance', saying: "I can honestly say never ever would I do anything for show. I don't have the heart for it. I just wish her all the best. I just want her to be happy."

Jack announced the couple's split in early April in an Instagram Story post, writing: "There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore. We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness. We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but sometimes things aren't meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn't and that is life. That's all I have to say, a break up is hard enough as it is for both of us let alone in the public eye so I hope everyone is considerable and understands this."

