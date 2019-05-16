Catherine Tyldesley hits back at reports she hated her time on Coronation Street The actress strongly denied the rumours

Catherine Tyldesley has set the record straight after various publications reported that she hated her time on Coronation Street and felt robbed of her family life. The actress, who played Eva Price on the soap from 2011 to 2018, replied to one tweet: "Utter rubbish – I didn't ever say that – I've always spoken of Corrie fondly and said I'd love to go back?!?! I had the happiest of times there and have NEVER said a bad word against it. Please check facts. Kind Regards."

The mother-of-one went on to retweet a fan's post, which read: "I did think that too when I saw something with an article on the front of one of the newspapers, I thought it was a load of rubbish as you've always spoken positive words about Corrie xx."

A report in the Daily Star claimed that Catherine felt her gruelling work schedule had prevented her from having a work/life balance. She told the publication: "It was 7am to 7pm every day at Corrie. Those are moments in your life you never get back. I love spending more time with my little boy now." She also admitted that she's been "too busy" to watch the soap.

Catherine's decision to quit the show was revealed back in June 2018 when she told Lorraine: "I've been there for seven years now, so I just felt it was time for a change and we wanted to do a bit of travelling as well, in between projects, as a family." She said of her son Alfie, who she shares with husband Tom Pitfield: "My little boy is three, so he'll get to see a bit more of mummy. I'm excited."

Apart from raising her young son, Catherine, 35, has made her comeback starring in Channel 5 drama, 15 Days. The thriller starts with a murder before going back 15 days to see the lead-up to the crime. Catherine plays Sara, who is reunited with her three estranged siblings after their mother's death. The group must work out who will inherit their mother's farm, leading to tensions and a horrific death.

