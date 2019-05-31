This Country actor Michael Sleggs, 33, reveals he is dying of cancer The TV star shared an inspiring message with fans

Michael Sleggs, best known for starring in BBC Three show This Country, has revealed he is dying of cancer. The 33-year-old shared an inspiring message with fans on Facebook, saying that he is at peace with his situation and that he wants to thank everyone for their support. Last week, he posted: "Hi friends, as a lot of you are probably aware I've spent a lot of time in and out of hospital over the past few months. This last time it was decided I was reaching the end of options so they've sent me home on palliative care to live out the remainder of my days at home."

He added: "No specific time limit has been given but deterioration has been fairly rapid. I've been sleeping a lot and narrowly dodged a coma by accidentally overdosing on morphine the other day. Anyway as you can imagine this isn't the ideal way I wished things to go and my family are dealing with a lot of grief."

Michael said his "deterioration has been fairly rapid"

Michael went on to thank everyone who was reading his Facebook status, ending his heartbreaking post with: "Sorry if this status is too shmaltzy but not everyone has the chance to say goodbye so indulge me lol. If you're wondering why I'm not sounding freaked out by the whole situation. Well, initially I was, but, as always in a time of crisis (should have been way before I'm ashamed to say) I turned to God and my Christian faith. Been reading the Bible daily, listening to Christian songs and sermons and it changed my entire mindset to nothing but peace and gratitude.

MORE: Robbie Williams' wife Ayda shares gorgeous photo of her three children

"Guys, regardless of a few medical issues, I have been blessed with the best life and the best friends and aside from not following God more diligently earlier in life I don't have any regrets. If you don't know Jesus already, my only hope is that you get to know him before you get to my state. He'll totally rock your world in the best way!"

The actor played Slugs on This Country

The inspiring actor even poked fun at himself after seeing that his cancer diagnosis had been widely reported. "Haha I made the news without even knowing it," he wrote on Facebook, linking to an article. "A mate showed me this today! Just look at that dumb face! Lol."

MORE: See the best photos of celebrities and their lookalike siblings

Michael made his acting debut starring in seven episodes of This Country. He played Michael 'Slugs' Slugette and his character also battled terminal cancer. Michael's friends Daisy May and Charlie Cooper created the BBC show, basing the actor's character on himself.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.