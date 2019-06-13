Emmerdale shock as Robert Sugden actor quits the soap It's the end of RobRon!

Ryan Hawley is reportedly quitting Emmerdale after five years on the soap. According to The Sun, the 33-year-old actor will leave his role as Robert Sugden to pursue other projects later this year. Fans will be devastated to hear the news after taking to Robert's relationship with Aaron Dingle, played by Danny Miller – affectionately calling the couple RobRon. HELLO! has contacted Ryan's spokesperson for comment.

Ryan has been nominated for several awards including Best Villain and Best Actor at The British Soap Awards. The fan favourite most recently picked up a TRIC Award in 2018 for Soap Actor, as well as a TV Choice Award in 2017 for Best Soap Actor. The year before, he won Best Partnership at the Inside Soap Awards for his on-screen relationship with Danny.

The English actor, who joined Emmerdale in 2014, has been involved in various dramatic storylines, including and on/off relationship with Aaron which happily ended in marriage; the accidental killing of his sister-in-law Katie when she discovered he was cheating on then-wife Chrissy White; fathering a son with Chrissy's sister Rebecca White after a one-night stand, and being shot by Ross Barton as part of a "Whodunnit?" storyline. His character also supported Aaron after discovering Aaron's dad sexually abused him as a child.

Fans have been reacting on Twitter, with one writing: "So I just heard Ryan Hawley who plays Robert Sugden on Emmerdale is leaving and I'm honestly heartbroken. I don't know what I'm going to do without my favourite character." Another agreed, tweeting: "Robert Sugden has always been and always will be my favourite Emmerdale character. I'll miss him SO much. I'm SAD."

Another commented: "Really emotional typing this, Robert Sugden is my favourite character in Emmerdale & Ryan portrayed those layers of vulnerability, ruthlessness and the biggest capacity to love so well. He is going to be missed sorely and I wish him all the best for the future. #Emmerdale #Robron."

