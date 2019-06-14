Taylor Swift releases new song and album release date - and it’s sooner than you might think! Are you excited about more tunes from Tay?

Fans have been waiting for the new the release date of Taylor Swift's new album for months now, and the singer has finally revealed when we will be able to get our hands on it! Along with releasing a brand new track, You Need to Calm Down, the Blank Space singer also tweeted: "Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123. Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing). Can't wait for you to hear this."

Are you looking forward to the album?

Unsurprisingly, fans were absolutely delighted with the news, with one person tweeting: "SWIFTIES WE BROKE INSTAGRAM!! CAN YOU BELIEVE IT!? Pre-Order and Pre-Save #Lover now!" Another person added: "NEW SINGLE TONIGHT? YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN? NEW ALBUM? LOVER? 4 DELUXE ALBUM EDITIONS EXCLUSIVE TO TARGET? A COLLAB WITH STELLA MCCARTNEY? AHHHHHHH."

Speaking about her new single, Taylor said: "I wanted to talk about my new single, You Need to Calm Down. I've observed a lot of people in our society who put a lot of effort in negativity and I was like, 'You need to just calm down, like you're stressing yourself out. This seems like it's more about you than what you're going off about. Like, just calm down.' I really hope you like it!" Speaking about the positive vibe of the album, one person commented: "The positivity, self-love and empowerment of the #Lover era is so refreshing and needed. There’s no room for negativity here." Another person wrote: "The words have such a beautiful meaning it was so easy to memorise them." Some fans were also quick to point out that Brandon Urie hinted at the title of Taylor's new single in the Me! video, as he tells her that she needs to calm down in French.

