Who are the judges on The Voice Kids? Find out everything you need to know Who's your favourite?

The Voice Kids is back on our TV screens for a third series after its debut in 2017. The line-up has seen some changes with a fourth coach added, but one thing remains the same – the kids who appear on the show can really sing! Each contestant, aged between seven and 14, is hoping that their vocal talent will see them through to the next round, and eventually be crowned the winner and take home £30,000 and a family holiday to Universal Orlando Resort. But there are four people who hold the key to making their dreams come true. Here's everything you need to know about The Voice Kids coaches.

Who are the judges on The Voice Kids?

Pixie Lott

Pixie Lott knows a thing or two about singing, having forged a successful music career for herself since her debut single, Mama Do (Uh Oh Uh Oh), which was released in 2009. Since then she's had three number singles, including Boys and Girls and All About Tonight, and has also reached the Top 10 on a number of occasions. She's also the reigning champion on The Voice Kids, and has been the winning mentor for both series – coaching Jess Folley to the title in 2017 and also mentoring 2018 champion Daniel Davis. Will she see the same success this series?

MORE: What is The Voice Kids judge will.i.am's net worth?

Will.i.am

Will.i.am is an extremely talented musician and record producer. To date he has sold 76 million albums, including those released with the Black Eyed Peas, and 58 million singles worldwide. After going solo in 2005, he then went on to release four hugely successful albums. The 44-year-old has also produced music with major artists including Rihanna, Usher, Nicki Minaj, Cheryl, Britney Spears and David Guetta. Seven Grammy wins prove the star's incredible music credential. Will is also the only coach who appears on both The Voice Kids and The Voice UK – having been a part of the panel on the latter since it began in 2012.

MORE: Jessie J reveals she changed her diet in a bid to beat her infertility

Danny Jones

Danny Jones has seen huge success with his band McFly, of which he is one of the lead vocalists and the lead guitarist, since their inception in 2004. The band have had hits with songs including 5 Colours In Her Hair, Obviously and All About You, among others. McFly also joined forces with Busted in 2013 to become McBusted, and played a string of sell-out dates across the country. Danny is also a keen producer, DJ and footballer. He assisted Alan Shearer in a charity football match in which England beat the rest of the world, and he has even produced a bonus track for One Direction on their second album Take Me Home and wrote Don't Forget Where You Belong from their third album Midnight Memories.

Although he hasn't secured a win on The Voice Kids yet, he did act as mentor in the first series to Courtney Hadwin – who went on to reach the 2018 final of America’s Got Talent.

Jessie J

Jessie J is no stranger to The Voice having acted as a coach on the first two series of The Voice UK, as well as being a coach on The Voice Australia. She was announced as a new mentor on The Voice Kids in December 2018, saying at the time: "I love kids, I love to sing and I love to share all I know about singing and performing. The idea of combining those three things again on The Voice Kids is a dream come true. I am grateful to have been asked back."

Even with a number of hits under her belt, including Price Tag, Domino and Bang Bang – her duet with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj – Jessie made headlines when she entered a singing competition in China in 2018, – which involved professional singers competing against each other – and won it with 48 per cent of the vote.

The Voice Kids continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.