Stacey Solomon blames hormones on emotional Love Island reaction Even Stacey is feeling for poor Amy!

Stacey Solomon has had a hugely busy time at the moment while taking care of her newborn baby, Rex, but the Loose Women star had some time to watch the latest episode of Love Island, and blamed her baby hormones on her emotional reaction to the episode. In the show, we saw Curtis admit to his 'half girlfriend' Amy that his head had been turned in the villa during her absence, leaving her heartbroken.

Stacey tweeted her support to Amy

Tweeting about the situation, Stacey wrote: "Ok Amy I need to hug you. Honestly if the producers at @loveisland can help make this happen I’d really appreciate it. My hormones aren’t allowing me to get over what I just saw 'back up plan'." Her fans were quick to discuss the moment, with GBBO winner Candace Brown writing: "Honestly her face broke me, no one should ever feel that way." Another person added: "Shocking behaviour from Curtis!! Poor poor Amy, she deserves soooo much better and more than that! Get in there our Stace, go make her feel wanted."

Curtis admitted to Amy that he fancied Jourdan

Stacey has been candid about her post pregnancy journey after welcoming little Rex back in May, and regularly shares posts on social media detailing the ups and downs of caring for a newborn. Baby Rex's arrival caught both Stacey and Joe by surprise, as he came two weeks early. Joe had the Loose Women panel in fits of laughter as he described the very dramatic way Stacey gave birth to their son during an appearance on the show earlier this month. He said: "It was the weirdest morning of my life. Her sister works in the ward next door so she came in and put the gloves on to help give birth, and she turned around and it was like a slipper slide – boom, wow, it was out straight away, I'm not even joking! We nearly had to catch it. I was like a wicket-keeper."

