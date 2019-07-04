Patsy Palmer shares first photo as Bianca after five-year break from EastEnders Rickaaaaaaay!

It was revealed in May that Patsy Palmer is heading back to Albert Square to reprise her role of Bianca Jackson – and now the actress has shared the first image of herself back on set in EastEnders. Sharing the pic to Instagram, Pasty is posing in character alongside her on-screen daughter Whitney Dean, played by Shona McGarty. Captioning the photo, she simply wrote: "BIANCA & WHITNEY 2019."

Fans were thrilled with the sneak peek photo, and for Patsy's return. One commented: "Can't wait!!!! So glad “Bianca “ is finally returning to support Tiffany...I remember how mad she got with the gangs over Liam's involvement...looking forward to this!!!!! And I hope you get to scream ...RICKKKKY at least once!!!" Another said: "You are one of the best actors in Eastenders. Not the same without you." While a third added: "The joy to know you'll be on our screens again. We always lose our greats to the 🇺🇸 but overjoyed that you will grace our screens again!"

Bianca is back!

Patsy, who currently lives in Los Angeles with her family, will revive the popular role later this year after a five-year break from the BBC hit soap. Confirming the news earlier this year, Executive Producer Jon Sen said: "When I joined the show in January, bringing Bianca Jackson back to the Square was high on my wish-list. I'm thrilled to announce that Patsy's agreed to return to reprise her iconic creation in a blistering storyline that will grip fans this autumn. There is no one more excited than me to see her step back into Albert Square again. I simply cannot wait."

Patsy has been living in LA with her family

Patsy, 46, moved her family to Los Angeles in 2014 to experience living state-side and her children certainly took to the lifestyle. Emilia attended Malibu High School and is friends with Cindy Crawford's supermodel daughter, Kaia Gerber, and both her brothers are known names. Her oldest brother, Charley Palmer Rothwell, 26 is an actor and has appeared in films including Dunkirk and Darkest Hour, while her brother Fenton, 18, is also an aspiring model.

