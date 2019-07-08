Victoria Beckham reveals David's special summer treat to daughter Harper Harper's going to be kept busy over the summer holidays!

The school summer holidays have officially started for Harper Beckham, and she's going to be kept very busy! The seven-year-old was taken out over the weekend by her doting dad David Beckham, who treated her to a number of books to keep her occupied over the next few weeks. Victoria Beckham shared a short video on Instagram Stories, revealing to her fans that the pair had enjoyed a day out shopping for the books. "So today David and Harper went shopping for some new chapter books that she's going to read over the summer holidays. Lots of fun reading for Harper this summer!" Books included Kensuke's Kingdom by Michael Morpurgo, and Tilly and the Time Machine, by comedian Adrian Edmondson.

David Beckham treated daughter Harper to some books for the summer holidays

Harper will no doubt enjoy reading her new books – as will David. The seven-year-old has recently been engrossed in the book Claris: The Chicest Mouse in Paris, by Megan Hess. Victoria recently gave fans a glimpse into her family life after posting a video on Instagram of David cuddling up in bed with Harper reading the book to her.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian shares never-before-seen family photos on Penelope's birthday

David and Victoria with their four children

Before breaking up for the summer, Harper had her school sports day. The little girl came in first place during one of the races, and Victoria proudly shared the news on social media. The fashion designer posted a picture of a "first place" badge, and wrote: "Kisses Harper Seven. We are so proud of you!" The family had double the celebrations last week, as David and Victoria also celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. The pair had gone to Glastonbury the weekend before, and David then surprised Victoria with a private tour of the incredible Palace of Versailles in France, which Victoria said was a "dream come true".

READ: Fans shocked by huge Big Little Lies twist

No doubt the Beckhams will be jetting off abroad over the school holidays. As well as Harper, David and Victoria are the proud parents to sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. While there is no doubt that the children lead a privileged lifestyle, their parents are careful to ensure that they don't grow up spoilt. Victoria previously told E!: "We are strict with the kids. You have to be, but at the same time still allow them to have fun and express themselves."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.