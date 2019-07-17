The Night Manager star lands role in new BBC drama 'Us' We're seriously looking forward to this one

An all-star cast has been announced for the BBC adaptation of David Nicholls' bestselling novel, Us, and it has been revealed that the The Night Manager star Tom Hollander will play the lead role of Douglas Petersen. The novel follows Douglas, who is left shocked when his wife Connie tells him that she isn't sure about their marriage anymore. The pair agree to go on a trip to Europe with their son, Albie, where Douglas is determined to mend his marriage and his family.

Tom will play Douglas in Us

Tom will be joined by Luther star Saskia Reeves, who will play Connie, and Doctor Foster actor Tom Taylor, who will portray Albie. Speaking about the adaptation, the author said: "It's a huge thrill to see the novel come to life, and with such a wonderful cast and production team. We want to make something funny, touching and beautiful, to really explore marriage and family life, all against this incredible backdrop." Tom and producer Hannah Pescod said: "We are delighted to be working with Drama Republic and the great David Nicholls in bringing his beautiful novel to BBC One. The trials of the Petersens will strike a chord with many - a family tale for our times."

Tom called the show a 'family tale for our times'

Filming has already begun for the upcoming four-part miniseries, and will take place in locations around Europe including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris and Venice. The controller of BBC Drama, Piers Wenger, said: "We feel so honoured to be bringing David's beautiful novel to BBC One and to have the brilliant Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves playing the leading roles. We are thrilled to work with David and Drama Republic once again and also with Bandstand Productions on their debut drama for the BBC."

