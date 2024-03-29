Renegade Nell star Nick Mohammed makes surprising revelation about filming Billy Blind scenes – Exclusive

Renegade Nell star Nick Mohammed revealed that he was "never in the same room" as his co-star Louisa Harland while filming for the Disney+ series.

The actor, who plays fairy-like mystical spirit Billy Blind, spoke to HELLO! at the World Premiere in London on Tuesday, and revealed how exactly he filmed his scenes.

WATCH: Louisa Harland and Nick Mohammed star in Renegade Nell

The new fantasy drama, penned by Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright, stars Louisa in the titular role of heroine Nell Jackson, who after finding herself framed for murder becomes the most notorious outlaw of 18th-century England.

Nick's character, Billy Blind appears to Nell whenever she's in danger, giving her supernatural powers to fight her way out of a sticky situation.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett Louisa Harland and Nick Mohammed at the Renegade Nell World Premiere

Describing his character, Billy told us: "Billy Blind is a sprite. He's based on a lot of what people believed in at the time, the folklore legend from the 1700s. He is part of Nell, together they have these powers and he's the catalyst for these supernatural abilities."

Explaining how exactly he filmed his scenes, the Ted Lasso star revealed that he never actually filmed alongside Louisa. "I was on wires but it was all green screen. I filmed months after Louisa had shot a lot of her stuff, so we were never in the same room at the same time, which is such a shame because I would have loved to have worked with Louisa in that way," he said.

© Robert Viglasky Louisa Harland stars as Nell Jackson

"We did one voice test day, when we were trying out different accents, and one day of rehearsal together and that was it."

When asked what drew him to the role, Nick revealed: "Mostly Sally Wainwright, I'm a huge fan of hers. Knowing it was her show, I was desperate to be a part of it.

"Also knowing Louisa was attached and Ben Taylor, who's a director I've worked with before, was creating the visual look of the show," he added.

© Disney Nick didn't film any scenes with Louisa

For those yet to watch the series, it follows Nell as she unexpectedly becomes a notorious highwaywoman after being framed for murder.

Together, with her younger sisters Roxy and George, and the help of Billy Blind, Nell must fight the evil forces conjured by the scheming Earl of Poynton, who is hatching a plot to bring down the Queen of England.

© Disney The eight-part series was created by Sally Wainwright

The official synopsis reads: "England, 1705. Framed for murder and on the run with her sisters, Nell Jackson turns her hand to highway robbery to survive. Aided by her superpowered sidekick, a plucky little sprite called Billy Blind, Nell realises that fate has put her on the wrong side of the law for a reason, a reason much bigger than she could have ever imagined: to defeat a magical plot against the Queen of England."

Renegade Nell is available on Disney+.