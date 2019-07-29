Love Island was featured in Orange is the New Black and it is hilarious Fans were delighted to spot the funny moment

Fans of Orange is the New Black and Love Island were delighted to see the latter make an appearance in the popular Netflix show! In the seventh series of the prison show, which landed on Netflix on Friday, Natalie Figueroa is mindlessly watching the 2018 series, and comments on Niall, Adam, Kendall and Dr Alex, while her boyfriend Caputo tries to get her off the couch!

Fig is a big fan of Love Island

In the funny scene, Caputo asks her: "Why are we watching a bunch of Brexit voters in bikinis?" to which she replies: "You know they didn't vote… I want the hot, glistening bodies to evaporate my brain and my day." After Caputo comes back from the market with a gift for Fig, she adds: "It better not be another succulent, two can hate each other and still live. If I have learned anything from Love Island, it's that three will tear each other apart." She also gives Dr Alex a special mention, shouting at the television: "Oh my God, why are none of these women going for the doctor?"

READ: When is the Love Island finale? Everything you need to know after shock double exit

Have you seen the clip?

Viewers were delighted to spot the funny moment, with one tweeting: "So Orange is the New Black just got a dig in about Brexit & Love Island. The shame!" Another person added: "Did anyone else die laughing at Fig winding down for the evening watching #LoveIsland because I also didn't realise how much I'd come to love Fig, or Tucky since S1 for that matter." While OITNB might be all about the 2018 series, the 2019 finale concludes on Monday night, and sees Amber and Greg, Ovie and India, Tommy and Molly-Mae and Maura and Curtis battle it out for the £50k grand prize.

READ: Meet Caroline Flack's secret weapon for Love Island and find out what's planned for her finale outfit