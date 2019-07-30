Angelina Jolie makes surprising announcement about her career Exciting news!

Angelina Jolie has got a very exciting few months ahead, and made a big announcement at the recent Comic-Con during a surprise appearance at the popular event. The Hollywood star announced that she will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Thena in the next chapter of MCU: The Eternals. Talking to the panel at San Diego's Comic-Con, Angelina revealed that she was taking her new role very seriously and that she didn't want to let fans down. She said: "I'm going to work 10 times harder because, I think what it means to be a part of the MCU and what it means to be part of this family, we know what the task is ahead. We know what you deserve… we are all going to be working very, very hard. I'm thrilled, thank you so much."

The upcoming The Eternals film has a stellar cast, including Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee and Salma Hayek. The story follows an ancient, genetically-engineered species of humanity, the Eternals, which were created by the Celestials (who created the Infinity and Soul Stones), as they bid to protect the human race.

The actress balances her busy career with co-parenting her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Angelina is a doting mum to sons Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, and Knox, 11, along with daughters Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Knox's twin sister Vivienne, 11. Last week, Angelina was pictured out in LA with daughter Vivienne, where they were seen picking up a pet bunny from the local pet store and buying food for their new family member.

Although Angelina keeps her family life away from the spotlight – and currently doesn't have a public Instagram or Twitter account – she recently spoke about the advice she gives to her daughters on International Women's Day. Speaking to former US Secretary of State John Kerry, the star said: "I tell my daughters, 'What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and makeup. It's your mind that will define you. Find out who you are, what you think, and what you stand for. And fight for others to have those same freedoms. A life of service is worth living.'"

