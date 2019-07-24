Love Island's Curtis Pritchard AND brother AJ Pritchard to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK We can't wait for this!

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard has been keeping an unbelievable secret from his fellow islanders – he's landed a role on RuPaul's Drag Race UK! The professional dancer and his Strictly Come Dancing brother, AJ Pritchard, were snapped up to teach drag hopefuls some sassy new moves in a bid to help them be crowned the UK's First Drag Superstar. In fact, Curtis and AJ have already filmed the series, putting their choreography to work earlier this year.

'You better werk!'

Confirming the news on Wednesday, Curtis' official Instagram account broke the news, sharing a photo of Curtis, AJ and Drag Race judge Michelle Visage. The caption read: "'You betta werk!' So excited to tell you that Curtis & @aj11ace are part of the all new BBC3 RuPaul UK as the dance coaches and choreographers for series 1. This show is iconic around the world and to be part something so special is an honour for both brothers. Curtis & AJ shot this earlier this year and can't wait for you to all see what they did with the Queens. Coming to @bbcthree this Autumn, make sure you tune in to see @rupaulofficial crown the UK’s First Drag Superstar!"

We can't wait to watch this!

The BBC also confirmed the news, adding: "Attn #loveisland + #strictly fans: Ballroom kings AJ and Curtis Pritchard will be sashaying into the #DragRaceUK werk room as special guests!" The talented brothers join the likes of guest judges Cheryl, Geri Horner and Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall. Graham Norton and Alan Carr will be joining the show as permanent judges on a weekly rotating basis.

