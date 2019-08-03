CBBC presenter is the seventh Strictly Come Dancing contestant The line-up is almost complete!

Strictly Come Dancing has announced that the seventh celebrity contestant is CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual! Speaking after the news was announced on Saturday morning, Karim said: "To be offered the chance to take part in Strictly is dumbfounding, I’m pinching myself…! I’m so excited to be Strictlified. I want THE LOT. The skimpiest of clothes, the widest of flares, the brightest of colours and the tallest Cuban heel a guy can find! The more flamboyant the better… sequins galore please!!"

Get ready to rumba @kayzer_1 #Strictly Come Dancing is calling for CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual! 👉https://t.co/BmP2AQwDER pic.twitter.com/rg0nSj0jv3 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 3, 2019

Karim joins some very famous faces in the line-up

Karim has been a CBBC presenter since 2014, presenting directly from the CBBC HQ as well as numerous other titles, including BBC Young Dancer and Wimbledon Live. He joins previously announced stars such as BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell, Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and YouTube sensation Saffron Barker. The celebrities will be strutting their stuff on the dancefloor in September, all hoping to be the one to lift the Glitterball trophy.

On Thursday, soap star Catherine shared her excitement during an appearance on This Morning, saying: 'I'm thrilled to be a part of this year's Strictly Come Dancing. I'm a huge fan of the show. It’ll be my biggest challenge to date as I’m not much of a dancer, but I've always wanted to learn the skill and the time feels right!" She added: "I'm nervous as hell but super excited to work with such talented professionals. Hold onto your jazz shoes... mine is sure to be a bumpy/clumsy/fun ride!"

