Former Strictly star joins Celebs on the Farm – find out who! We hope he has an udder-ly amazing time on the show

The line-up for Celebs on the Farm has been announced, and it will star a former Strictly Come Dancing professional! Artem Chigvinstev, who appeared on the dancing show from 2010 to 2013 (and won the Glitterball trophy with Kara Tointon), will be swapping his dancing shoes for welly boots in the upcoming series of the popular 5STAR show.

Artem has joined the show

In the series, the stars will be taking on day-to-day farm life, where they will have to take part in a series of difficult farm-related challenges, from mucking out stables to handling alpacas. The stars will be aiming to win the 'Best in Show' rosette to stay in the competition. Speaking about the show on Twitter, Artem wrote: "If you're in the UK you can catch me soon on 'Celebs On The Farm on @5star_tv."

Ardem is a professional dancer

Fans were delighted by the news, with one writing: "We can't wait Artem!" Another person added: "Whoop whoop. Can't wait to see farmer Chigvintsev." A third person joked: " Yas king! The winner already." He will be joined by fellow celebrities including TOWIE star James 'Arg' Argent, Shameless actress Tina Malone, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, actress Crissy Rock, footballer Paul Merson, model Caprice and Love Island star Hayley Hughes.

READ: Outlander star Sam Heughan reveals HILARIOUS first reaction to meeting 'telly wife' Caitriona Balfe

The series will be hosted by comedian Stephen Graham, who recently revealed that the first series, Celebs on the Rach, was been nominated for a Reality TV Award. He tweeted: "CELEBS ON THE RANCH GOT NOMINATED FOR A #national @RealityTVAwards - I ADORED making this show & as a fan of reality telly this is exciting. I feel like @ThisisDavina! Wonderful team who worked really hard!! Congrats @GooWooMedia @channel5_tv @5star_tv." He also praised the new line-up, writing: "Series 2 line up is BRILLIANT!! #celebsonthefarm is a coming."

READ: Bridget Jones is OFFICIALLY coming back – and we can't wait!