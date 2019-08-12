Outlander star Sam Heughan reveals HILARIOUS first reaction to meeting 'telly wife' Caitriona Balfe Sam's first memory of Caitriona is brilliant!

They might be best known as Jamie and Claire Fraser in the hit period drama Outlander, but actors Sam Heughen and Caitriona Balfe are also very good friends in real life! The pair recently opened up about their favourite memories of season one to celebrate the show's fifth anniversary, and Sam revealed that his was meeting his "telly wife" Caitriona for the very first time.

Chatting on an Instagram video, he said: "The first time [I remember] honestly was meeting you. We were in the stables and you came in and we had no idea what we were getting ourselves in for." He continued: "We were both a little shy and nervous and had no idea and it was just, this is gonna be my telly wife for the next five, six years!" Catriona jokily asked him: "Was that the day you told me I looked really mature on film?" to which he replied: "Yes, you still do darling."

The actress also chatted about her favourite memory from season one, explaining: "We got to make an announcement and tell the entire crew that I think it was 1.8million people had watched in the first platform. And that was huge because we were stuck in our little bubble filming something and didn't know if anyone would watch, it made us feel very good." Fans were delighted by the video, with many posting their favourite moments of season one. One person wrote: "THE WEDDING EPISODE IS STILL THE BEST EVER, I don’t care what anyone says. Another person added: "I've literally never in my life watched a show so amazingly cast - every character is exactly what I pictured reading the books. Such a gorgeous show from the acting to the settings to the music, they deserve all the celebration we can give them!"

