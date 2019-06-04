Meghan Markle's onscreen husband Patrick J Adams makes exciting announcement! Both Meghan and Patrick left the show in 2018

Good news for Suits fans! Mike Ross is set to be reunited with Harvey Specter for one more case in the upcoming ninth and final season. Patrick J Adams, who left the show alongside the Duchess of Sussex in 2017, confirmed the happy news on Instagram on Monday, telling his fans: "Go time. Very excited to head back into the fray one last time. Thanks to the fans for keeping the flame alive and to Mr. Aaron Korsh for welcoming me back." Co-star Sarah Rafferty, who plays feisty Donna Paulsen, was quick to reply with: "Can't wait to see you and squeeze your face." Lead actor Gabriel Macht (Harvey) lovingly added: "Marvey!!"

Patrick and Meghan, both 37, left the law drama after it was announced she was getting married to Prince Harry. Speaking about leaving show after her engagement, Meghan said in 2017: "I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change… It's a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years. So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, 'You know what? I have I have ticked this box'… I feel really proud of the work I've done there."

However, earlier this year, the producer of the hit series, Aaron Korsh, hinted Patrick's return. "I had discussed with Patrick, when he left, the possibility of coming back," he said at the Television Critics Association press tour. "We both decided if the time was right, and he was up for it, and he had the time, that we would do it. But we're just starting our writers' room for the final season, so I don't know yet if Harvey's former protégé will be needed back."

Last year, the Suits creator released a heartfelt statement to confirm season nine will be the last one. "Though I know it isn't true, it seems like only yesterday USA Network took a chance on an unestablished writer's very first-hour long script," he said. "These days that's a common thing, but forty-seven years ago when I first wrote the Untitled Korsh Project, nobody did it.

"Nobody except the people at USA and UCP. First and foremost I would like to thank Alex Sepiol and Dennis Kim, without whom Suits would never have gotten made," he noted, adding: "I also cannot thank Bill McGoldrick, Jeff Wachtel, Bonnie Hammer, Chris McCumber, Ted Chervin, Dave Bartis, Gene Klein, Doug Liman, Dawn Olmstead and everyone at the network and studio enough for their dedication and support throughout the years. And to the exceptional writers, cast and crew – thank you for your passion and devotion, without which, Suits would be nothing."

