British Airways to launch new documentary with star narrator – find out who!

Fascinated by flying? British Airways has announced a new documentary, British Airways 24/7, which will give viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the airline in its centenary year. The series, which was filmed all around the world, will include how the airline prepared for the Queen's visit to celebrate the landmark birthday, and will be narrated by Cold Feet star James Nesbitt.

Speaking about the upcoming series, British Airways' Chairman and CEO Alex Cruz said: "It's fantastic that Channel 5 has been able to capture key moments in British Airways' one hundredth year. The series opens the doors of our aircraft, engineering hangars and even boardroom, like never before, giving viewers a rare insight into the drive for transformation that informs everything we do, the investments we're making for our customers and, most importantly, shines a light on the people who work day and night to keep our hugely complex global operation running, to bring Britain to the world and the world to Britain."

The series will also follow the airline as they open new routes, try out new meals during the flights, and maintain aircrafts. Speaking about purchasing a new aircraft for the airline, aircraft delivery manager Gavin Shearer said: "Buying a new car is stressful enough. Buying a new aircraft is a bit like that, but a lot more expensive and a lot more complicated. It really is an enormous privilege to be in charge of delivering these incredible, modern planes for British Airways, but I’m just one small part of a huge team responsible for making sure the aircraft is ready to enter service for our customers in just a few days."

