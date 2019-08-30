Outlander season five's airdate has FINALLY been announced Sing me a song of a lass that is gone!

It won't be long until we find out the latest disastrous situations that Jamie and Claire get themselves into for Outlander season five, as the airdate has officially been confirmed! The US network behind the show, Starz, has revealed that the new series will premiere on 16 February 2020, and will likely land shortly afterwards on the UK streaming service, Amazon Prime.

Will you be tuning in?

The 12-episode series will be based on Diana Gabaldon's fifth novel, The Fiery Cross, and will see the Fraser family in colonial America as Jamie is pressured to chase down rebels, including his friend Murtagh, while his daughter Brianna and her new husband Roger get used to normal life in the 18th century with their son.

Season five will air in February 2020

It has been a longer break than usual in between seasons, and Starz boss Jeffrey Hirsch opened up about why at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. He explained: "The delay is mainly due to scheduling at the network. The decision behind everything that we do in terms of our programming schedule, obviously, is based on delivery schedules. We try to have something on the air to serve that premium female audience. So we have some shows coming before that serve the Power audience."

Fans were delighted with the news, with one tweeting: "I LOVE MY FRASER FAMILY OH MY GOD." Another person added: "Two days after Valentines Day is so appropriate as I have given my heart to #Outlander." However, others were disappointed that Roger didn't appear in the first promotional snap for season five, which instead featured Jamie, Claire and Brianna. One person wrote: "All I want is to be able to be excited about Bree content without feeling let down by the omission of Roger. Is it so hard? Do better Starz." Another added: "Happy Dance!!! (But, um, where is Roger?!)."