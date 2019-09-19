Stacey Dooley hits back at 'lazy' claims by benefits couple on her TV show The Strictly winner voiced her opinion

Stacey Dooley was left unimpressed after a family who starred in one of her TV shows claimed she was "lazy". The Strictly Come Dancing winner, 32, stayed with Matt and Adele Allen at their council home in Brighton as part of her series, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over. During an interview with MailOnline, the couple branded the documentary-maker as "lazy" for not wanting to wake up at 6am to walk the dog.

Sometimes you just got to laugh. — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) September 18, 2019

"In the whole 72 hours she was here I did three early morning dog walks at 6am with the baby and she didn't manage to make it out to one," they told the publication. "She couldn't get up with me - so there's the lazy one." The couple added: "There is this claim she loves to immerse herself and I actually found she didn't take part in a lot of what we did. She wouldn't eat the food from the allotment, she wouldn't put her feet in the sea with Matt. In her own words she called herself a wimp."

However, in response to the article, Stacey immediately took to Twitter to post: "I'm a lot of things, but lazy isn't one of them. Sometimes you just got to laugh." She later added: "*types whilst travelling back from Heathrow, where I've been filming for new doc, up at 5am tomorrow for Glow up*." The TV star followed the tweet with a series of kissing emojis.

After winning Strictly last year with now-boyfriend Kevin Clifton, Stacey's career has been going from strength to strength. She was announced as the new face for Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star as well as her latest Sleeps Over series. Earlier this week, the journalist revealed she will be hosting the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2020. Speaking of her new role, Stacey said: "I'm so excited to be joining the Strictly gang again and can't wait to experience it from a different perspective! I'm really looking forward to hosting the tour as I know it'll be a blast." But while her role on the live tour will strictly be as host, Stacey says she hopes she can return to the dance floor herself. "I had such an amazing time last year, I hope I'll find a way to get those dancing shoes back on again too!"

