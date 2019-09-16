Unbelievable: Meet the cast of Netflix's most talked-about show These Unbelievable stars are already tipped for Emmy nominations

Everyone is talking about Netflix's Unbelievable at the moment. Released on Friday, the show is a real-life story that follows a young woman who comes forward after being attacked in her home, only to be met with disbelief from the police – causing her to doubt herself and claim that she actually made the story up. The series has been met with widespread praise from fans and critics alike, with many commending the performances from the main members of the cast. But who stars in the series? Find out here…

Kaitlyn Denver

In the show, Kaitlyn plays Marie, the young woman who is raped in her apartment and immediately goes to the police, but retracts her statement when they begin to doubt her story due to several inconsistencies. It is an intense role for the 22-year-old, who already has an impressive filmography including The Spectacular Now, Beautiful Boy and Front Runner. However, she is perhaps best known in her role as Amy in Booksmart, a coming-of-age comedy in which she and her best friend, Molly, decide to have one crazy night before graduation.

Speaking about her performance, one person wrote: "I'm about 20 minutes into the first episode of #unbelievablenetflix and I just have to say that I'm really glad this show exists. I don't know if I'll be able to continue watching the whole thing because it's hitting big nerves. But, I'm thankful. Kaitlyn Denver- wow."

Toni Collette

Toni's character, Grace Rasmussen, in based on the real investigator of the cases, Edna Hendershot. The actress, who is best known for her roles in The Sixth Sense and Muriel's Wedding, has already been widely praised for her turn as the detective searching for a serial sex offender. Speaking about working with Toni, her co-star Merriett Weaver told Collider: "It was a privilege and a half. She is someone whose body of work is woven into the fabric of my artistic history and life, so it was a very big deal to get to work with her. I had to put that aside because to keep that in the forefront of my mind would have gotten in the way of doing the job, but I truly can’t believe I got to work with her. She is, as everybody knows, a phenomenal actress."

Merritt Weaver

Merrit is perhaps best known for her role as Zoey Barkow in Nurse Jackie, and for the miniseries Godless, where she played the widow of the La Belle mayor, Mary Agnes McNue. In the show, Merrit plays Karen Duvall. Grace's fellow detective who helps to track down the serial abuser. Speaking about how close the show is to the real life story, Merrit explained: "it's in the series, but it's a true thing in the book. Before they really knew each other and before they work together, Karen clocked this woman… She needed to see the example and the representation, and she was an incredibly important person to her." Speaking about her role, one person tweeted: "Binged Unbelievable. Difficult watch, but incredibly well done. Netflix best series in a while. Merritt Weaver should be in Emmy consideration without a doubt."

Danielle Macdonald

Danielle, 28, is an actress best known for her roles in the Netflix film Dumplin' and the caring yet naïve pregnant Olympia in Bird Box. In the show, Danielle plays Amber, a victim of sexual assault whose testimony helps the detectives track down the sex offender. Like her co-stars, Danielle has been highly praised for her role in the show, with one person writing: "Danielle MacDonald was great too! She is a damn good actor."