Kelvin Fletcher supported by proud wife Eliza in Strictly audience

Kelvin Fletcher once again impressed in week two of Strictly Come Dancing, as he performed the Waltz with partner Oti Mabuse. And no one was prouder than his wife, Eliza Marsland. Eliza was spotted cheering in the audience as her husband took to the dance floor – and she wasn’t the only one blown away by his dance moves; the judges scored Kelvin and Oti 28 points – only a slight mark down on their week one score of 31.

Kelvin, 35, and Eliza have been married since November 2015 and are the proud parents to two children; daughter Marnie, three, and son Milo who will be one in December. And during his post-dance interview Kelvin admitted his pre-Strictly nights have been full of night feeds and nappy changes. Kelvin recently spoke about the so-called 'Strictly curse' and said he thinks it's natural for people to think "something is going on" because of the allure of the show.

"Why else do we watch Strictly? You've got these people and they have to look so majestic and beautiful and endearing and the story looks like, 'Oh there's something going on there'," he told The Sun. "Two strangers spend ten hours a day together, connected by the hip, naturally touching and very close — nose to nose. There's a lot of signals there of what people will be looking at. If you've not bought into it then there's something missing. So I absolutely expect, and I hope, that people watch me and Oti and see whatever narrative it is — whether that be that we're in love — I want people to believe it."

He added: “Liz knows me, she's known me since I was eight-years-old, and we're very happily married. And don't forget, she's watched me kiss numerous actresses on Emmerdale," he added. "So we haven't even had the 'Strictly curse' conversation yet…perhaps we should!"