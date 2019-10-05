Everything you need to know about Strictly star Emma Weymouth's husband The couple have been married for six years

She's the first titled celebrity to take to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this year and Emma Weymouth has already made quite an impression. After receiving a score of 19 for her first dance, the cha-cha-cha, and 22 for her tango with professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec, Emma Weymouth avoided the dreaded dance off and is gearing up to impress the judges with her new dance moves this weekend. But when Emma Weymouth isn't rehearsing her steps, she's usually at home with her two children, John, aged 4, and Henry, aged 2, whom she shares with her husband Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth. But who is Viscount Weymouth? Here's all you need to know…

Who is Ceawlin Thynn?

Ceawlin is a businessman and is the second child of Alexander Thynn, the 7th Marquess of Bath, also known as Lord Bath. When he inherits his father's title, Ceawlin will become the 8th Marquess of Bath. After studying economics and philosophy at university, Ceawlin started working at an investment bank in their markets department, before moving on to embark a career in real estate, and becoming a partner in a large firm within the industry. Now, the 45-year-old predominantly looks after Longleat Enterprises on the estate.

Longleat

Emma and Ceawlin live at Longleat House in Wiltshire, located on the historic 9,000 acre Longleat Estate. The land is also where the first safari park outside of Africa, Longleat safari park, is located. The safari park is home to many exotic animals including lions, giraffes and monkeys, and is open to the public. Ceawlin became the chairman of Longleat Enterprises, the company which comprises operations at the house and safari park. Together with his company and other members of the team, Ceawlin has spent recent years developing and expanding the park, including building wildlife sanctuary's within the park such as the Jungle Kingdom and Monkey Temple.

Marriage

Ceawlin and Emma married at the Longleat Estate in June 2013 and have since spent the last six years living at Longleat House on the estate, tending to the grounds and the safari. As well as being in charge of the house and park, Ceawlin and Emma have their hands full with their two children, John, aged 4, and Henry, aged 2. Emma often shares photos from inside the house and grounds on her Instagram page, sharing images of the traditional décor and beautiful gardens with her followers. Speaking to HELLO! Emma revealed what it's like living on the safari park. She explained: "It's exciting to hear lions roaring deeply at 11pm at night. It's mad. Often the sea lion will bark at the echo of his own bark, and you can hear the wolves howl."

Since Emma started her Strictly journey, husband Ceawlin has clearly been supportive after he was spotted watching her from the audience in week one of the show. Will his wife Emma and pro-partner Aljaz be the ones to lift the Glitterball trophy this year? Watch this space…

