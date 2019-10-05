Katya Jones suffers two falls live on Strictly - VIDEO Katya is partnered with Mike Bushell

Katya Jones suffered two falls on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing. Katya's first fall was during her Cha Cha Cha with celebrity partner Mike. The second tumble came as Katya and Mike made their way towards Claudia and the rest of the Strictly cast.

During their dance, set to It's Raining Men, Katya slipped and fell. Mike instinctively leant down to help her back up, but the 30-year-old brushed it off and carried on like the pro she is. Even the Strictly cast was surprised by Katya's second slip, Claudia remarked: "I didn't know whether that was a dance move, whether she was doing a backwards roly-poly."

Have to hand it to Katya, though. She really styled that first fall out. #Strictly #SCD pic.twitter.com/JXybu5nsL3 — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) October 5, 2019

Katya's first fall happened during her performance

Katya is known for her hilarious sense of humour, so it's no wonder that the star took both falls on the chin. It was only on Friday, after all, that she shared a video of Instagram of herself telling Joe Sugg and girlfriend Dianne Buswell that they're PDA makes her "feel sick".

The second fall came moments before Katya and Mike received their scores

In the behind-the-scenes snippet, which she posted on Friday, the dancer's camera was focused on her friend and professional rival Dianne Buswell and her boyfriend Joe Sugg, who she met on the show last year. Joe, who was wearing a bright red sweater, stood with his arm around his girlfriend and then pretended to bite her face before kissing her. In response, Dianne put her arm around her boyfriend's neck and hugged him closer.

I love that Katya’s fall was so dramatically flamboyant. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/LDwW0wfOyK — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 5, 2019

"Awww, makes me feel sick," Katya could be heard joking, before commenting on the colour co-ordination between Dianne's hair and Joe's outfit. "Dianne you blend in," she said. "I know, I made him wear red today," the dancer said, laughing.

