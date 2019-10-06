Strictly star Katya Jones speaks out following new rumours surrounding her The Strictly pro fell over twice on Saturday night's show

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones got everyone talking on Saturday night after she lost her balance not once, but twice during the live show. Viewers at home reacted to her falls on Twitter, and many wondered whether she was drunk – something Katya was quick to deny. She wrote: "Guys! I'm totally fine! No idea what happened, so sorry. But so proud of @mikebreakfast for carrying on and delivering the dolphin!" She then added that her second fall had actually been on purpose: "FYI I did it again on purpose in Claudia's area! And I'm def not drunk as some people think."

Strictly star Katya Jones denied she was drunk on Saturday night

During Katya and Mike Bushell's dance to It's Raining Men from Magic Mike, Katya slipped and fell over. Mike instinctively leant down to help her back up, but the 30-year-old brushed it off and carried on. The star's ex-husband Neil Jones was also seen reacting with concern from the audience. Katya later took another tumble - on purpose - when she went to speak to Claudia Winkleman with Mike following their dance.

MORE: Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood in tears over awkward exchange with Anton du Beke

Katya admitted she fell over on purpose the second time

Katya has had more than her fair share of injuries during training, and just last week she revealed that she had suffered a sprained wrist from trying to keep Mike in line. On Thursday, the professional dancer had shared a video on Instagram from the dance studios, and said: "Mike, can you please explain to people why is my wrist hurting?" Mike responded: "I've been grabbing Katya's wrist too tightly." "That's not true," Katya said. "Holding it too tightly?" Mike asked, to which the pro responded: "No, it's me whacking him around like crazy, trying to get him to twist. Actually strained my wrist."

READ: Strictly fans convinced judges overscored Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher

Katya and Mike Bushell danced to It's Raining Men from Magic Mike

Mike and Katya have developed a close bond since being partnered together in the BBC One dance show. In September, Mike even said that his wife wanted him to be partnered with the dancer despite last year's kissing scandal involving Seann Walsh. When asked by Chris Moyles on his Radio X Breakfast show what his wife thought about the pairing, the BBC reporter replied: "My wife thought that Katya would be the best choreographer because she takes risks. She loves the show and got me into it last year. But she kept saying Katya is one of the best choreographers because Katya's known for taking risks."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.