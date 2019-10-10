Strictly's Oti Mabuse reveals she isn't happy with her sister for this surprising reason Motsi is partnered with Kelvin Fletcher on this year's Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse has revealed that her sister has stolen her clothes. In a hilarious Instagram post, 29-year-old Oti shared a snap of her sister Phemelo sitting at a restaurant in South Africa, adding that she was wearing clothes that belonged to her. Oti added the caption: "SISTER BLAST TIME: what do you call it when you’re in London and you see your clothes on Instagram in SOUTH AFRICA? What do we call it though? @phemelom you're a silent assassin, my clothes must have legs and coins to catch a flat hahaha."

Many of Oti's fans could relate and shared their own sister stories. One wrote: "I borrowed my sister's trainers once (or ten times) and she found out and threw said trainers at my head and told me to keep them. She always reminds me of this 20 years later!" and another hilariously added: "Haha! I have three sisters and so often one of us would shout from upstairs: 'can I wear blah blah blah dress?' but be hiding around the corner, only showing our head, already in the dress."

Oti shared the hilarious snap on Instagram

The Mabuse sisters are certainly a talented bunch. Oti's older sister Motsi, 38, is currently a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, scoring her little sister Oti each week, and although Phemelo didn't follow them down the dancing route, she's got an impressive number of titles under her belt. According to Instagram, Phemelo is an MBA graduate, engineer and entrepreneur – no big deal.

Oti is partnered with Kelvin Fletcher on this year's Strictly

Oti, who has been partnered with Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, will take to the stage again on Saturday, this time performing a Rumba.

