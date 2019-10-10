Coronation Street and Emmerdale will air seven episodes a week after cancellation Corrie and Emmerdale are off the air due to the UEFA Championship

Good news for Coronation Street and Emmerdale fans – the ITV soaps will air SEVEN episodes a week after being cancelled for the UEFA Championship qualifiers. The football means that following Wednesday night's episode of Corrie, there will be no new episode of the soap until Monday 21 October! But on a positive note, both soaps will air seven episodes beginning that week to make up for the schedule change.

This long break is due to the Euro 2020 qualifiers, as the show will be cancelled on Friday 11 October due to England's match against Czech Republic, and once again on Monday 14 October as ITV will instead by showing the England vs Bulgaria match. Corrie will have an extra episode airing on Thursday 24 October at 8.30pm, while Emmerdale will have an extended hour-long episode on Tuesday 22 October. Emmerdale will still show its regularly scheduled two half-hour-long episodes on Thursday 10 October, as well as a special hour-long one on Tuesday 15 October to make up for the missed episode.

Next week's episode will see Ali get himself into trouble

Ahead of the show's hiatus during next week's episodes, it is drama as usual in Weatherfield as Ryan becomes suspicious of Ali after spotting him asleep at a table in the cafe. He also discovers pills in Ali's pocket after bursting into Maria's flat to find Ali asleep while he is meant to be babysitting, with the fire alarm going off due to a burned pizza in the oven. Meanwhile, Sinead's health is rapidly deteriorating as she breaks it to her friends and family that she only has weeks to live during Bertie's first birthday party.

While she feels like she’s ruined Ken’s party, he assures that his only concern is for her and Daniel. Meanwhile, Sinead tells Daniel how sorry she is that she has to leave him but she knows Bertie will be in safe hands, and her husband finally surrenders to the tears. Fans were quick to discuss the heartbreaking storyline, with one writing: "The whole Sinead storyline is killing me," while another added: "Gonna miss Sinead, sure she's a bit ditzy but she's got a heart of gold and is an amazing wife to Daniel and mum to Little Bertie Such a sad story so many can relate to and @KatiexMcGlynn is playing a blinder."

