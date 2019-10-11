Here's how you can have dance classes with the Strictly stars This weekend sounds like so much Strictly fun

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing including Neil and Katya jones, Anton Du Beke and Amy Dowden have announced their upcoming plans to reunite in Spring 2020 for a series of special weekends - and you can be a part of it! The weekend will take place across the country, and Strictly fans will be able to stay in 4* and 5* hotels and have the chance to rub shoulders with the talented dancers, take part in Q&As and even have a go at learning some moves yourself.

The experiences will take place in spring 2020

This amazing events has been sold out every year since 2004, and have been described as "the highlight of the entertainment calendar for every Strictly fan". Speaking about the exciting upcoming series of weekends, Anton said: "It’s the best weekend you’ll have, ever. You get all of the stars come along and the organisation is amazing." Aljaz Skorjanec, who attended the 2018 events, added: "What an amazing weekend! Thank you so much for inviting us, we are so happy to be part of your beautiful event. A clear 10 from me!" Anton's dance partner, Erin Boag, added: "Everything is amazing. The accommodation and the organisation. You get workshops every single day – everything you could think of. Everything you see on Strictly, you’ll probably learn here."

The event organiser, Paul Donahey, added: "One of the things we love most about these weekends is that we see everyone from experienced dancers to beginners. No matter their skill level, they leave at the end of the weekend with a newfound confidence and plenty of fantastic memories of dancing with the Strictly stars." Each weekend include range of showcase performances, Q&A sessions and all of the photo opportunities you need to meet your favourite performers!

To find out more about Donahey’s Dancing with the Stars Weekends, visit:www.donaheys.co.uk