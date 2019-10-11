Is Netflix about to pull the plug on MORE shows? How many streaming services are there going to be?!

It seems that for every brand new show Netflix announces nowadays, it cancels one of our other favourites - and the latest news from the streaming service has left us worried for the future of some beloved shows! Since there has recently been a surge of companies announcing their own plans for upcoming streaming services; Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and Quibi to name a few, other network bosses who currently host their content on Netflix have also revealed that they are considering beginning separate streaming services. The CW and CBC are among them, which create some of Netflix's biggest imports, including Riverdale, The Flash and Anne with an E.

Riverdale is on The CW

CBC broadcaster's CEO Catherine Tait recently opened up about the possibility of moving away from Netflix on the Content Canada podcast, saying: "We're not going to do deals that hurt the long-term viability of our domestic industry. A number of countries have done deals, as we did, with Netflix...and over time we start to see that we're feeding the growth of Netflix, or we're feeding the growth of Amazon, rather than feeding our own domestic business and industry." Uh oh.

Will Netflix be losing more shows?

According to Digital Spy, Catherine also opened up about Netflix at a panel back in January, comparing its encompassing power over streaming services. "I was thinking about the British Empire, and how if you were there and you were the Viceroy of India, you would feel that you were doing only good for the people of India," she said at the time. "If you were in French Africa, you would think, 'I'm educating them, I'm bringing their resources to the world and I am helping them.' Fast forward to what happens after imperialism and the damage that can do to local communities. So all I would say is, let us be mindful of how it is we as Canadians respond to global companies coming into our country." So... not a fan then. Other shows that belong to various US networks but are currently airing on Netflix include Schitt's Creek, Kim's Convenience and Arrow.

