HUGE Netflix show cancelled after six seasons: 'Nothing we can do about it' The show's star, Aaron Paul, opened up about the decision on Twitter

One of the stars of Netflix's popular animation BoJack Horseman has revealed that it was the streaming service's decision to end the much-loved comedy. Aaron Paul, who is perhaps best known for his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, spoke about the cancellation on Twitter, writing: "We had a wonderful time making BoJack. Couldn't be more proud. Fell in love with these characters just like everyone else did but sadly Netflix thought it was time to close the curtains and so here we are. They gave us a home for 6 beautiful years. Nothing we could do about it."

BoJack Horseman has been cancelled

Fans of BoJack Horseman will find out how the show will wrap up when season six premiere on 25 October. The popular show isn't the only animation to have been cancelled recently, as fans were also upset when Tuca and Bertie was cancelled after just one season on the streaming site, despite glowing reviews. The creator, Lisa Hanawalt, took to Twitter to express her disappointment, writing: "Everyone is still glowing over the reviews and articles and feedback. T&B is critically acclaimed and has repeatedly been called one of the best new shows of the year… Best of all, I still get daily messages and tweets from viewers who connect personally to the characters and stories. The birdsona & plantsona fan art is SO incredible, are you kidding me!

Aaron opened up about the cancellation

"And the show is still being discovered by new fans every day! None of this makes a difference to an algorithm, but it's important to me and the way I want to continue making art in this world. Thank you to everyone who loves and supports T&B, and to everyone who was comforted and felt like this show gave you a voice. I'm hopeful we can find a home for Tuca & Bertie to continue their adventures."

