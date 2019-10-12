Who are the parents of Strictly Come Dancing star Viscountess Emma Weymouth? Emma is currently partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec

She's the first titled celebrity to take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, and it seems Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec have already made quite an impression in the competition. In last week's movie week they scored 28, their highest score yet, for their Downton Abbey themed Foxtrot and are hoping to score high again for their Jive this weekend. But who is cheering on Emma while she shows off her best moves in the ballroom competition? Meet her mum and dad! Here's all you need to know…

Viscountess Emma Weymouth on her wedding day to Viscount Weymouth

Emma's dad, Chief Oladipo Jadesimi

Emma's dad, Chief Oladipo Jadesimi, is a Nigerian oil businessman, who founded the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base. The proud father and businessman walked daughter Emma down the aisle for her wedding to Ceawlin Thynn in 2013, and it seems he's very much the family man from adorable snaps on Emma's Instagram.

Emma's dad, Chief Oladipo Jadesimi, walked her down the aisle

In one post celebrating Father's Day, Emma posts a series of pictures showing her and her dad dancing on her wedding day, as well as high-fiving his grandson, John. Emma's Dad also has another daughter from his marriage to broadcaster Alero Okotie-Eboh called Amy Jadesimi, who has followed in her father's footsteps in becoming an entrepreneur.

Emma and her dad on her wedding day

Emma's mum, Suzanna McQuiston

Emma's mum, Suzanna McQuiston, is an English socialite and the former partner of Chief Oladipo Jadesimi. Suzanna gave birth to her daughter Emma Thynn, then Emma McQuiston, on 19 March 1986 in London. Emma was raised by her parents in South Kensington. Suzanna also has another daughter from another relationship, Samantha, who is Emma's half-sister. Although Emma's husband Ceawlin's family were absent from their wedding, due to disagreeing with the marriage, half-sister Samantha and mum Suzanna were present alongside dad Oladipo.

Emma posted this adorable picture of her with her mum

After flying the South Kensington nest to study Art History at University College London, Emma went on to marry Longleat estate owner Viscount Weymouth, Ceawlin Thynn, becoming Viscountess Emma Weymouth. The two went on to have two children, John, aged four, and Henry, aged two.

